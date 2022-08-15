Jhunjhunwala: The public diary of a lifelong fan3 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 01:27 AM IST
- He truly enjoyed trading and investing to such an extent that he refused to do anything else.
Sometime in the first week of June, well over a decade ago, I met Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. On a typically humid Mumbai afternoon, an office boy led me into his chamber. When I walked in, my first impressions of him were based solely on his physical size and stature—he was well-built and quite simply: BIG. Leaning on the backrest of his chair with one hand waving about, he looked at me with an amused smile. I was, in contrast, much smaller and leaner at the time. What followed was a session of exchanges on nearly everything—life, drinks, money, marriage, women, family, literature and, of course, his beloved stock markets.