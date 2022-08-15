Jhunjhunwala: The public diary of a lifelong fan

His most defining features, in my view, are his fearlessness and his staunch belief in the Indian economy. He based his investing strategies on his beliefs and would not back down from them. I remember him saying on the day of the 26/11 attacks that he wished the markets remained open and not closed as a way to show that India doesn’t bow to terror. His belief in India as a country and as a people was fundamental. His passion was infectious, and he wasn’t doing that because he needed a client’s money. He always invested his own money. Being a bull was his method, and believing in India’s growth potential the way no one else did was his philosophy.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}