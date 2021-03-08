Job quotas will not do much to raise local recruitment

A contrasting approach is that of Haryana. Its government has just passed a law requiring that 75% of local jobs that pay below ₹50,000 per month be reserved for locals. This law is applicable to all companies, trusts and partnerships employing more than 10 people. Compliance will involve an elaborate inspection machinery. These two may be called carrot and stick approaches. Incentive versus coercion. The former requires fiscal resources to reward compliance and achievement, while the latter requires a law enforcement and inspection machinery that can penalize non-compliance. But such comparisons can only take us so far. Singapore is a rich country with zero population growth that is preparing for jobs of the future. Haryana has an unemployment rate of 26.4%, as per the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. Even then, the latter’s approach is far inferior.

