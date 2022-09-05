Joe Biden does not appear to get why America is in trouble

The president’s prime-time speech last week on Thursday was a typical Biden performance—rambling repetition, theatrical intensity, all soul-baring emphasis and next to no content. At least it was brief. And, to be fair, Biden did modify his recent line of attack on his opponents, declining to call them “semi-fascists" and graciously noting that not all Republicans (“not even the majority of Republicans") are in fact enemies of democracy. The threat, he said, resides with MAGA Republicans, presumably a smaller group [of Donald Trump supporters keen to “Make America Great Again"], but not one the US president defined. If it means those who say they’d prefer Trump to Biden in 2024, that’s almost half the country.