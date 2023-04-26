Joe Biden has been a victim of serial underestimation5 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 12:08 AM IST
His success with policy matters can overcome the image of frailty he sometimes ends up conjuring
His success with policy matters can overcome the image of frailty he sometimes ends up conjuring
Few presidential election bids could have evoked less enthusiasm than President Joe Biden’s announcement on Tuesday that he would seek re-election next year. In polls, even a slim majority of Democrats believe he should not seek a second term. And the extreme polarization of the United States means that his approval ratings as president remain low. Biden’s age counts against him, of course. He will turn 82 within a fortnight of next year’s election. He tends to stumble over names. As if in a word game without rules, he once misspoke Rishi Sunak’s name as ‘Rashi Sanook’. Biden has stumbled on stage in the US and appeared to lose his footing at a public event in Bali.