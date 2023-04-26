Joe Biden has been a victim of serial underestimation

For now, we should focus on the success that Joe Biden’s administration has been and worry about the ugliness of the election ahead later. Biden’s hero is John F. Kennedy, but the better parallel is with Lyndon Johnson’s assumption of the presidency after JFK’s assassination in November 1963. Like Biden, Johnson had laboured as vice -president in the shadow of a much younger, much more charismatic president. And yet in those traumatic first several weeks, Johnson would lay out a plan for civil rights legislation and a war on poverty. Biden’s efforts to take climate change seriously and push up wages for the less well-off deserve praise. He is said to delegate supremely well and seems to have a fine team around him. To borrow the words of biographer Robert Caro on LBJ, seeing Biden tackle a deeply divided Washington in the past few years has been to “glimpse the possibilities of presidential power in a way that is visible only a few times in American history."