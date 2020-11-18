Joe Biden risks ceding control over Asia’s ‘digital oil’ to China

As Columbia Law School professor Katharina Pistor argues in her paper, Rule by Data: The End of Markets?, Big Tech treats raw information as “wild animals: things that belong to no one but can be claimed by whoever catches them first." This lawlessness can’t last. Governments are threatening to wield the stick, at least against the more egregious use of market power that comes from owning data. The European Union is investigating whether Amazon uses sales records of independent sellers to give an unfair advantage to its own retail arm. Being in the driving seat of an accord like the TPP means that the US can help write the rules. The diplomatic goal would be to strike a bargain: force US tech and financial services firms to share a part of their supersize profit from algorithms with consumers both at home and overseas, while ensuring that trading partners don’t put arbitrary curbs on access, storage, transfer and processing of raw data. Should Washington not want to shoulder this responsibility, Beijing gladly will. And those rules, which will come into effect by closing (or not closing) the escape hatches of the RCEP, would be shared by 2.2 billion people. They would hardly favour US interests.