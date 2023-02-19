Joe Biden’s age is likely to be an issue when he seeks re-election
If there was any doubt that age was going to be a major issue in the 2024 presidential campaign in the US, Nikki Haley just erased it
If there was any doubt that age was going to be a major issue in the 2024 presidential campaign in the US, Nikki Haley just erased it. In announcing her campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, the 51-year-old former governor of South Carolina proposed “mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old." Conveniently, the requirement would apply not only to 76-year-old Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, but also to 80-year-old Joe Biden, the Democrat incumbent.
