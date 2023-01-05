Joint-audit proposal: A spanner in the account books?

• If a joint audit must be actioned, then, as is typical in conventional scenarios, the auditing firms will need to rely on internal auditors for standard protocols and operating procedures. But this is a double-edged sword, given that it is well understood that internal auditors—who are under internal control—are the weaker wickets in the line-up, and giving them or their process an okay can be risky, in case there are some serious issues which may have gone unnoticed by the auditing firms as they assumed there would be no glitch with standard procedures. To completely circumvent this possibility, a loophole-free framework must be created in the joint-audit proposal as it stands today. Otherwise, this idea by itself is impractical.