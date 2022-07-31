Jokers in the pack: Supply snarls and climate change4 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2022, 10:24 PM IST
Economies across the world will now stay in disequilibrium for a while on account of two big unsettlers
A deck of playing cards usually has 52 cards, plus two cards with jokers illustrated on them. If we assume that the current state of the economy is like a deck of cards, as its post-pandemic recovery shuffles and reshuffles the status quo, then the broken supply chain and climate change imperatives resemble the two jokers in the pack. Both issues will force a hard re-evaluation of economic structures and processes that the world has taken for granted over the past three decades.