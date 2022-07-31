Jokers in the pack: Supply snarls and climate change

And this is not just about goods movement. Anybody travelling through European airports over the past few months would have experienced the complete collapse of systems designed to handle higher passenger flows. Passengers transiting through Amsterdam’s Schiphol have to spend close to two hours to clear security, compared with 30-45 minutes earlier. Divine intervention is required for passengers to be re-united with their luggage if they are flying to Heathrow; mountains of bags waiting to be returned to passengers has forced this London airport to cap its number of flights. Delta Airlines recently operated a Heathrow-Detroit flight with 1,000 bags and no passengers to help clear the backlog. Lufthansa has cancelled 1,000 flights this week, throwing air traffic in Europe out of kilter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}