Jope’s successor as Unilever’s CEO will need to restructure it

In 2016, Alan Jope did an energetic workout with the host of the Spartan Up! motivational podcast series, at one point even doing burpees. But the longtime Unilever executive turned out to be less of a corporate action man. The maker of Marmite and Magnum ice cream said on Monday that Jope would retire at the end of next year. The company now has an opportunity to bring in an external chief executive officer and finally split the company’s food and non-food operations.

