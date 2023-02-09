Joshimath’s alert on what posterity might think of us
The Joshimath tragedy is merely a ‘tip of the iceberg’ of an unprecedented challenge
The Joshimath tragedy is merely a ‘tip of the iceberg’ of an unprecedented challenge. This is not just about what’s happening to one Indian hill-town that finds itself sinking. It reflects the dire consequences of human encroachment and destruction of natural habitats and the environment. It is an outcome of humans messing with forests, animals, land and entire ecosystems of nature. It’s not something that has happened overnight. We were forewarned. The risk of Joshimath’s destabilization was first flagged in 1976 (i.e., 47 years ago). More recently, in May 2010, environmentalists and academic researchers had warned of an impending disaster in the hill-town through an article in the Indian scientific journal Current Science.
