Joshimath’s alert on what posterity might think of us

Neanderthals are direct ancestors of modern humans, or Homo sapiens. They walked on earth before humans learnt how to write and we have no documented evidence of their lives and times. Much of our understanding of them is drawn from excavations and other forms of anthropological evidence. Until a few decades ago, based on various bits of archaeological evidence, most anthropologists believed that Neanderthals were not social and did not care for each other. However, around the 1980s, a few remains of Neanderthals were found that revealed proof of reunion of bones after injury, which would not have been possible unless others in their group had taken care of that person. This compelled us to change our view of Neanderthals and their social lives.