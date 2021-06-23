Journalism and the question of ethics in its professional pursuit

In 1989, Janet Malcolm, who died last week at 86, wrote a thoughtful yet uncomfortable account that became a book, The Journalist and the Murderer, which is now a classic. In her chilling opening paragraph, she wrote: “Every journalist who is not too stupid or too full of himself to notice what is going on knows that what he does is morally indefensible. He is a kind of confidence man, preying on people’s vanity, ignorance, or loneliness, gaining their trust and betraying them without remorse. Like the credulous widow who wakes up one day to find the charming young man and all her savings gone, so the consenting subject of a piece of non-fiction learns—when the article or book appears—his hard lesson. Journalists justify their treachery in various ways according to their temperaments. The more pompous talk about freedom of speech and ‘the public’s right to know’; the least talented talk about art; the seemliest murmur about earning a living."

