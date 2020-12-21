JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon gets his $30 billion buyback wish

After running a second round of stress tests, the central bank concluded that the biggest lenders could handle a severe economic shock, given their current capital levels, according to results released late Friday. As a result, the Fed loosened its restrictions on cash distributions, which were put in place in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. While the banks still can’t increase their dividends beyond what they paid out in the second quarter of 2020, they can now resume buybacks, provided the combined amount doesn’t “exceed an amount equal to the average of the firm’s net income for the four preceding calendar quarters."