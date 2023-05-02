JPMorgan’s big rescue of First Republic is a commercial deal

After the asset write-downs and ditched liabilities, JPMorgan is buying $185.8 billion of assets, mostly loans, along with $30 billion of cash and bonds too. It’s taking on $167.8 billion of liabilities, most importantly some $90 billion of deposits, many of which are still insured by the FDIC. That’s amounts to an excess of assets over liabilities of $18 billion, for which JPMorgan will pay $10.6 billion to the FDIC. It will also cancel the $5 billion deposit it made at First Republic as part of a $30 billion life-support package that 11 banks put together in March. The other big banks will all get their deposits back.

