Judicial delays and the need for intervention at the district level

Then there are other, demand side explanations. Pendency rates will be closely related to filing rates, which may in turn depend on population, legal awareness, education, and income levels of the people. But it requires empirical research, which is scanty in this field of inquiry. Some work done in Western countries suggests that higher incomes increase litigation rates (if more contracts are signed, more get broken). The answer is not so clear in low-income regions. Recent studies in Kenya and India, for instance, indicate that congestion in court cases is lower in higher-income regions. This could be due to the better capacity of richer-area courts, money-driven case acceleration, or maybe because a rising economy has much to offer people so fewer feel the need to break any law.