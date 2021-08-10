Kabul’s fall may fuel Pakistan’s Frankenstein problem

With the US military gone, the most likely scenario may be a protracted civil war. The Taliban are reported to have gained control of more than half the country. The next couple of months could see a determined push by this Islamist group before the onset of the harsh winter. No one can predict with any certainty how long the current phase of this war will last. It could be over within months or it may carry on for years. For instance, US financial assistance and air support are vital for the Afghan government and its army, and a cutback on these could potentially lead to a quick victory for the Taliban. There seems to be little clarity on how long the US will continue its bombing raids.

