Kamala Harris needs her boss to back her flair for leadership

Biden doesn’t yet have that. Here are some words from the first paragraphs of a 6 February story in The New York Times about Vice-President Kamala Harris: “Struggling." “Frustrated." “Trap." Then comes “struggled" again. The Times story was the latest entry in the ‘Harris Can’t Cut It’ genre, a growing body of reportage about her shortcomings on the national stage. A particularly brutal paragraph encapsulates the theme: “But the painful reality for Ms. Harris is that in private conversations over the last few months, dozens of Democrats in the White House, on Capitol Hill and around the nation—including some who helped put her on the party’s 2020 ticket—said she had not risen to the challenge of proving herself as a future leader of the party, much less the country. Even some Democrats whom her own advisers referred reporters to for supportive quotes confided privately that they had lost hope in her."