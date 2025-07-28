Kanwars: let’s pause, reflect and recalibrate

I have nothing against the Kanwar processions. I am a devout Hindu–in birth and in deeds. I have endured long queues leading to the temple in freezing cold, pouring rain and oppressive heat. I have walked for miles carrying my young children in arms so they could take a dip at “Triveni" (the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati). Even today I feel rejuvenated and complete after undertaking the panch kedar journey performing the rudrabhishek. I have no doubt that 99% of the people participating in such a pilgrimage are inspired by deep devotion to the divine.