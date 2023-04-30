A hazy picture in the Karnataka crystal ball1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 10:43 PM IST
Despite its best efforts, the BJP fell nine seats short of a majority with 36.43% of votes. The Congress cornered 38.6% votes, but won only 78 seats.
Carnatic music is mind-boggling. You would know if you were to listen to this classical style of music. But this piece is about Karnataka’s politics, not music. The similarity, though, is that just as Carnatic music, Karnataka’s politics is complex. National parties have little choice but to rely on local bigwigs to steer their ship in the state. The latest example is the coming assembly election.
