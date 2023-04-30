A hazy picture in the Karnataka crystal ball

It is a political adage that rebellion within the ruling party is far more destructive than a rebellion by the Opposition. During ticket distribution, the BJP lost some big names such as Jagadish Shettar, a former chief minister and Laxman Sangappa Savadi, the deputy chief minister— both powerful Lingayat leaders. Ten MLAs and Legislative Council members, including Savadi, have left the BJP. Lingayats, who account for 17% of Karnataka’s population, have traditionally supported the BJP. Yeddyurappa is the most visible political face of this community, but with Shettar and Savadi gone, there is concern that this vote bank would be weakened, though the BJP’s roster includes 68 candidates from the community, who could counteract the insurrection. That BJP refused tickets to nearly 20 existing MLAs, is fuelling further discontent. But will the exit of these leaders lead to a breach in the BJP fortress?