Karnataka’s initiative to recover lost learning offers a useful model

First, the Karnataka government has not hesitated in publicly communicating that there has been a massive learning loss which must be recovered. In fact, it has made it clear that this is the only real priority for the school education system in the next academic year. This is not as simple as it seems. Too many states have, for too long, evaded acknowledging this crisis. They seem to have a deeply mis-guided notion that somehow the state administration will be blamed for learning losses and it would become a political liability. Such damaging positions have now mostly changed; but even then, few have had the clarity and courage which the Karnataka government has demonstrated. Such clarity is central to aligning everybody to do their best in this massive task of recovering lost learning among millions of children.