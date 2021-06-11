Keep calm and be greedy, sometimes

But consider a greedy algorithm that will produce a sequence of numbers, one that is guaranteed never to have an arithmetic progression. Put down 0 to begin with. The next entry in the sequence is selected greedily—the smallest number that will not immediately form an AP with numbers already in the series. The second entry is thus 1 (because anyway we can’t form an AP with just two numbers). The third cannot be 2, because (0, 1, 2) is an AP. So it is 3. The fourth is 4 because (0, 1, 4), (0, 3, 4) and (1, 3, 4) are all not APs. So, we have 0, 1, 3, 4. What’s the fifth in the sequence? It can’t be 5, because (1, 3, 5) is an AP. Not 6, because (0, 3, 6) is an AP. 7 gives us (1, 4, 7) and 8 (0, 4, 8), both APs; so neither of those can be next. In fact, it is 9. Staying greedy every time, we produce this sequence: 0, 1, 3, 4, 9, 10, 12, 13, 27, 28, 30, 31, 36, 37, 39, 40 ... (Aside: if you were presented this sequence—even this many entries—and not the greedy algorithm that produced it, would you be able to work out the next entry? I seriously doubt I would).