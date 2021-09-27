Key steps for IT firms to transform biz models from staffing to solutions

First, leaders must acknowledge that staffing and solutions, though related to technology, are fundamentally different businesses. Staffing relationships are typically with procurement and human resources, whereas solutions require business and CIO-level relationships. Staffing relationships with clients do not easily translate to solutions opportunities. Offering development and delivery capabilities are necessary for solutions, but not staffing. Transforming to solutions requires a new leadership, necessitating the old leadership (that ironically desires to transform) to create space. Second, transformation requires investments: To create new offerings, build pilots, attract new leadership and talent. Shareholders (often past staffing leaders) must forgo short-term cash for potential long-term value. Third, transformation requires time. In our experience, transformation that creates meaningful shareholder value takes three to five years. Shareholders must invest and trust the new leadership over this protracted period.