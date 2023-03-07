Keynes’ forecast of a tech-led bounty has not aged very well4 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 11:28 PM IST
We have more free time but also more workers who feel burnt out.
Workers are feeling burnt out. No wonder people got excited about a recent study from the UK claiming that firms that reduced weekly hours by 20% (a four-day work week) had much happier employees without losing revenue. Absent a four-day week, more Americans appear to be choosing to downshift by working part time, even if full-time work is available. This comes on top of the quiet-quitting and lying-flat trends. It seems like an age of working less is here. Even before covid, Americans were putting in fewer hours. In fact, Americans never spent so little time at work. So if they’re burnt out, maybe work isn’t the problem.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×