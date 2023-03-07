Workers are feeling burnt out. No wonder people got excited about a recent study from the UK claiming that firms that reduced weekly hours by 20% (a four-day work week) had much happier employees without losing revenue. Absent a four-day week, more Americans appear to be choosing to downshift by working part time, even if full-time work is available. This comes on top of the quiet-quitting and lying-flat trends. It seems like an age of working less is here. Even before covid, Americans were putting in fewer hours. In fact, Americans never spent so little time at work. So if they’re burnt out, maybe work isn’t the problem.

The aspiration to work less is as old as labour itself. In 1928, British economist John Maynard Keynes predicted that his grandchildren (he never had any) would only need to work 15-hour weeks because technology would do more of our jobs for us. While we still work much more than 15 hours a week, he wasn’t totally wrong. There is a downward trend in hours worked.

Technology has made labour more productive, with the latest example being the lockdown-time tech that let us work from home, saving time on commuting, chit-chat and grooming, though Keynes surely never envisioned a smartphone that enables your boss to reach you at all hours.

A US study estimates that in 1965, men aged 21 to 65 worked for pay an average 51 hours a week; by 2003 it fell to just 39.9 hours, and it’s been stable since. Women remain a smaller part of the labour force, but many more are working outside home since the 1960s and more work part time. The average woman’s work week rose from 20 to 26.3 hours by 2003 and has stayed relatively flat since. The same also measured work around home, like household chores, and found technology led to a big decrease there, too. All forms of work counted, estimated work hours declined 7.6 hours for men and 6.44 hours for women.

The benefit of less work is more leisure. Men’s leisure hours increased almost 20% between 1965 and 2003. Women got 10% more leisure, though after rising it started declining again in the 1990s as helicopter parenting took hold and women spent more time caring for their children. Now working women spend nearly twice as much time with their children as they did in the 1960s.

One surprise: In 1965 men with less education worked more hours, but that trend has reversed and now higher earners tend to work more. By 2003, educated men worked five hours more a week than men without a high school degree. And that’s still true. In 2003, men with a high school education or less worked 3.6% fewer hours than more educated men; in 2018 the gap narrowed a bit to 1.6%. And perhaps the gap has now shrunk even more: since the pandemic, educated men are likelier quiet quitters.

Frankly, if we’re shooting for a four-day work week, higher earners are the ones who can afford to work less. But that’s not realistic for everyone. Many hourly workers, who tend to earn less, can’t afford to reduce their hours by 20% a week. And most salaried workers can’t cut back that much either. A four-day week could also damage the economy. Technology makes us more productive so we can make more in less time, but it’s unlikely that those gains would be enough to compensate for 20% less work. The UK study suggests this is possible, but it was fairly small and 88% of the companies that participated were in fields that don’t represent the larger economy. For most jobs, much less work means less output, which means fewer goods and services. It worsens the labour shortage and adds to inflation, making everyone poorer. Even the companies in the UK study complained that the four-day work week caused a lot of confusion because the rest of the world worked five days. Those that let workers choose days off had coordination problems.

So the US economy isn’t ready to reduce work by 20%. But there’s a trend of people working less and still feeling burnt out. Why? How are more people burning out if they are working less and have more leisure time than previous generations?

Maybe it’s because even as working hours have fallen, it feels like we’re never getting a genuine break. Parents do spend much more time on childcare than their own. We also spend leisure time differently. Even if we have more of it, leisure may not be as restorative as it was. We use the time to stare at screens and play adrenalin-fuelled video games, and less time reading or spending time with people. These trends are associated with more anxiety and unhappiness.

Perhaps how we spend our non-work time is what’s exhausting people, not work hours. Work-from-home might have worsened it by upping screen time. Which is ironic. Keynes expected technology to free us from work. And it did give us more free time, but it’s also making us feel more overworked and unhappy.

