Keynes’ forecast of a tech-led bounty has not aged very well

Frankly, if we’re shooting for a four-day work week, higher earners are the ones who can afford to work less. But that’s not realistic for everyone. Many hourly workers, who tend to earn less, can’t afford to reduce their hours by 20% a week. And most salaried workers can’t cut back that much either. A four-day week could also damage the economy. Technology makes us more productive so we can make more in less time, but it’s unlikely that those gains would be enough to compensate for 20% less work. The UK study suggests this is possible, but it was fairly small and 88% of the companies that participated were in fields that don’t represent the larger economy. For most jobs, much less work means less output, which means fewer goods and services. It worsens the labour shortage and adds to inflation, making everyone poorer. Even the companies in the UK study complained that the four-day work week caused a lot of confusion because the rest of the world worked five days. Those that let workers choose days off had coordination problems.

