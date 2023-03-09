Labour data points to significant distress in the Indian economy1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Last month, the National Statistical Office (NSO) released the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) estimates for 2021-22
Last month, the National Statistical Office (NSO) released the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) estimates for 2021-22. This is the fifth of the annual survey started in 2017-18. Unlike urban quarterly surveys, which are available with a few months lag, annual surveys provide estimates of employment and unemployment for all of India. The 2021-22 survey is important because it is the first after the covid pandemic.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×