Labour reforms are not to blame for the unrest at Wistron’s plant

One of the best arguments in favour of the recent economic reforms, apart from their soundness in terms of the basic principles of economics—other things being equal, more market and less government at the margin creates less economic distortion and is good for everyone in the long run—is that India simply lacks the state capacity to enforce many of the laws and regulations that are on its books across all domains, including labour relations. The wise course of action, therefore, is to have a minimal, transparent and sensible set of rules that do not impose an excessive regulatory burden and its associated cost on firms, and which are lean enough to raise both the probability that firms will voluntarily adhere to them and that authorities will step in with appropriate punitive and remedial action if they fail to.