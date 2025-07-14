The language controversy has lost its sting. Netas take heed

It was the Allahabad (present day Prayagraj) of the 20th century’s “swinging sixties" decade. British rule had ended two decades ago, but in a city teeming with the old “gentry," the “colonial ways" were still visible. The Civil Lines observed the tradition of “lunch break," and in many shops, salesmen wearing ties could be found speaking in English.
It was the Allahabad (present day Prayagraj) of the 20th century’s “swinging sixties" decade. British rule had ended two decades ago, but in a city teeming with the old “gentry," the “colonial ways" were still visible. The Civil Lines observed the tradition of “lunch break," and in many shops, salesmen wearing ties could be found speaking in English.
The city was proud of its university, dubbed the “Oxford of the East," considered the essential first step towards cracking the civil services. The city was host to many poets and writers. Indira Gandhi, the prime minister of India, too was born in Allahabad.
The city was proud of its university, dubbed the “Oxford of the East," considered the essential first step towards cracking the civil services. The city was host to many poets and writers. Indira Gandhi, the prime minister of India, too was born in Allahabad.
The city had enough reasons to feel snooty and entitled.
In such an atmosphere, one day a city resident woke up to a surprise when they saw slogans written in coal tar on the walls of the local church, convent schools and some other prominent places debunking the English language exhorting, “Angrezi hatao Bharat bachao (Remove English, save the country)."
During those initial days, people failed to fathom the long-term impact of a larger movement. It was the brainchild of Socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia, who initiated it in 1957. But it took a decade to gather steam. Later, it received the support of the Jana Sangh and other political parties. Sensing an imminent public outcry, then-prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri made some critical moves in support of Hindi, leading to violent reactions in the southern states, resulting in 70 cases of self-immolation and death by poisoning. Some died in police firing.
For the first time, in 1967, assembly elections in nine states returned non-Congress governments. That the language row played a key role in this outcome shouldn’t come as a surprise.
Language played a pivotal role in carving Himachal Pradesh and Haryana out of Punjab province. While creating these two states, Indira Gandhi wouldn’t have imagined in her wildest dreams that it would also add up as an important factor in unleashing terrorism in Punjab. Earlier, the movement to create Andhra Pradesh based on language witnessed extreme violence.
Let’s return to Allahabad. While studying in the state inter college from class 6 to 8, Hindi, English and one regional Indian language were compulsory. I chose Bangla. I am proud that through Bangla, I was able to connect with a great civilization, its writers, their intellectual depth, philosophy, history and the nuances of the Independence Movement. The Bangla language and Bengali people helped shape my personality.
This is the reason I was happy when the government launched the tri-language formula with some tweaks. I firmly believe that every young Indian, along with their mother tongue, should be well-versed in one regional language and English. There is no better way to bring Indians closer to their Indian roots.
As far as English is concerned, let there be no doubt about its relevance and effectiveness in the age of artificial intelligence.
But politics and politicians are on a different tangent. This is the reason we witnessed the spectacle of two estranged brothers coming together. After 19 years, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray came together publicly on a stage. They insisted they weren’t against Hindi, but Marathi should be given its due and respected in Maharashtra. But is it the case?
If there was consistency in their words and deeds, they wouldn’t have uploaded viral videos of beating unsuspecting shop owners, insisting they speak Marathi.
Unfortunately, this malady is spreading quickly in the neighbouring state of Karnataka. The cyber city of Bengaluru witnessed public shaming of Hindi-speaking people when they failed to speak in Kannada. I believe that those who relocate to a new state should make the effort to learn the local language, but perpetrating violence against those who can’t speak your language is not only unconstitutional but a dangerous trend.
However, during the last two decades, winds of hope have been blowing in the southern states. The Hindi heartland isn’t far behind. Recently, when southern superstar Allu Arjun came to Patna, the local crowd broke all the records in welcoming him.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has tried to douse the flames of the language row by insisting that every Indian language is a national language. However, the moot point is whether the politicians will stop fomenting trouble? It pays to remember the language controversy has lost its sting. It can help a politician hiss, but doesn’t offer enough political venom to bite.
Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. Views are personal.