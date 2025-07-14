The language controversy has lost its sting. Netas take heed

During those initial days, people failed to fathom the long-term impact of a larger movement. It was the brainchild of Socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia, who initiated it in 1957. But it took a decade to gather steam. Later, it received the support of the Jana Sangh and other political parties. Sensing an imminent public outcry, then-prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri made some critical moves in support of Hindi, leading to violent reactions in the southern states, resulting in 70 cases of self-immolation and death by poisoning. Some died in police firing.