Larry Page’s flying car failure is a lesson for techno optimists4 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 11:29 PM IST
Moonshots usually fail even if backed by big money and big names
Moonshots usually fail even if backed by big money and big names
Listen to this article
For a project so ambitious, the official grounding post of flying-car startup Kitty Hawk Corp was surprisingly terse. The company’s LinkedIn page stated: “We have made the decision to wind down Kittyhawk. We’re still working on the details of what’s next." The news was greeted with surprise by rivals. Founded in 2010, Kittyhawk figured out early that it needed to make an aircraft as nimble as a car, rather than bolt some wings on an automobile. It helped pioneer a new type of aircraft called eVTOL, or electric vertical takeoff and landing—a cross of drone with a light aircraft—and hopes ran high when the deep-pocketed Google co-founder Larry Page came on board.