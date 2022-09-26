Larry Page’s flying car failure is a lesson for techno optimists

Big-name backers don’t necessarily solve big engineering challenges: Though it’s unclear what went wrong at Kittyhawk, the company likely couldn’t solve some fundamental engineering puzzles. One of its models, for instance, suffered a series of fires because engineers had cut out the protective shielding used in lithium-ion battery cells for cars, and bundled the cells together with tape, according to a 2019 investigative report in Forbes, increasing the risk of the battery igniting. Engineers who brought up safety concerns were also brushed off by managers who were eager to bring the company’s aircraft to market, according to the report, on which the company declined to comment. Kitty Hawk had raised $75 million from investors including Page, by Pitchbook data. But Page’s wealth and connections weren’t enough to keep the firm alive. Neither was the cachet of being named after the town where the Wright brothers’ held their first flying experiments. But someone will make eVTOLs a reality, most likely as a kind of flying taxi operated by an airline or ride-share firm. Boeing and Airbus are building them, as is Uber and a raft of smaller companies, trying to crack the puzzle. As much as a billionaire backer inspires confidence, it doesn’t make a highly ambitious project any more feasible. Page’s Kitty Hawk project has made that all too clear.