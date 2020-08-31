Last quarter’s washout must spur policy action

Data from India’s statistics ministry has put a figure on the gloom that has pervaded our economy since the covid pandemic struck. By its estimate, gross domestic product (GDP) in the three months ended 30 June, or the first quarter of 2020-21, shrank 23.9% from the quarterly figure a year earlier. This marks the country’s first economic contraction since 1979-80. This is also the first official assessment of the damage inflicted by covid-19. After economic activity was largely brought to a standstill by an all-India lockdown imposed in late March, a drastic fall in our output of goods and services was a given. What we did not know was the extent of it. As it turns out, the figure reported is slightly worse than the 20% decline that most economists had predicted. Worryingly, however, this might be an underestimation. Since no direct data on the performance of the informal sector is readily available, our GDP calculations use formal sector numbers as a proxy for the former. Under usual circumstances, that may be fine. But in this instance, informal units were found by some independent surveys to have been hit harder by the crisis. Once better data comes in, the first quarter’s GDP may yet need to be revised downwards.

It is clear that the entire economy is in pain. Value addition in manufacturing fell 39%, while construction and trade as well as hotel services lost about half the figure notched up last year. Other sectors also showed significant contraction. The little support the economy got was from farm production, which grew 3.4%. Overall, the picture seems one of deep despair, and it would be foolhardy to bet on a recovery anytime soon. Though our nationwide lockdown has been largely lifted, commerce remains constrained. Localized restrictions have prevented supply lines from being fully restored, even as a jumble of curbs in various places made all-India operations hard to run. It is true that factory shutters have been lifted, construction sites no longer look desolate, and offices are reopening. But pre-covid levels of resource availability—both human and material—will take time for businesses to attain. This is obvious on health concerns alone. India’s count of corona infections still seems on a relentless upward path, signifying the failure of our flurry of measures to contain the pandemic. The less apparent problem, though, is a second-order impact of the covid crisis. The commercial crunch has translated into job losses, reduced salaries and income anxieties of a kind unfelt in recent times. Demand has slumped, worsening business conditions further, and causing even more uncertainty. Some analysts have even warned of hysteresis setting in as a major risk.

The last quarter’s wipeout could be followed by a few more bleak quarters. Indian policymakers must frame their response accordingly. Also bear in mind that India’s economy was on a downtrend well before the pandemic struck. Investments had dried up and demand had weakened. A recovery plan, therefore, must also aim to fix pre-covid drags on growth. Incremental change will not do. We need a broad set of structural reforms that address long-term challenges. For an instant uptick, however, the country needs the demand boost of a sizeable fiscal stimulus. Money needs to be pushed around. The Centre could begin by ensuring that people at large have more of it to spend. True, this would be a costly affair. But it has to be weighed against the cost of letting things slide further.