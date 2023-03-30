Laud the failure of J&J’s shot at patent evergreening

Laud the failure of J&J’s shot at patent evergreening1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 08:49 PM IST
Last week, when the Indian Patent Office rejected an application by the US pharma major Johnson & Johnson to extend its patent on its TB drug Bedaquiline beyond its primary patent’s expiry this July, the decision was unanimously cheered by public health experts and policy observers in India and elsewhere
It was a cold winter afternoon in November 2013. At about 2pm, one of us (Nandita) took a short nap, drifting asleep over warm memories of a birthday party two days earlier on turning 24, and awoke 15 minutes later, unable to hear anything. The world around had turned silent, without a warning. Such an instant loss of hearing was supposed to be material for horror fiction, but this was real. The ‘culprit’ here was the side-effect of an injection named Kanamycin, a toxic old drug administered as part of Nandita’s treatment for tuberculosis (TB).