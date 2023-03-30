Laud the failure of J&J’s shot at patent evergreening

So, what prompted us to file this patent challenge? TB is an ancient airborne disease. Before covid arrived in our lives three years ago, TB was one of the deadliest infectious killers. 10.6 million fell ill worldwide with the disease in 2021 and an estimated 1.6 million people died from this ‘preventable’ disease, according to the World Health Organisation. India bears the world’s largest burden of TB as well as its multi-drug resistant version (MDR-TB). As the bacterium evolved to resist existing medications, strains emerged that could evade the effects of various drugs. This meant fewer treatment options, lower survival rates and a much longer duration of treatment (up to three years), often with drugs that have harrowing side effects ranging from kidney and liver disorders to permanent deafness. It was amid this dire landscape that Bedqualine made its debut. This drug, used against advanced TB, not only improved cure rates, it’s also observed to be a safer alternative to injectables such as Kanamycin and Amikacin, prompting the WHO to advise countries to scale up its use, with certain caveats, and phase out injectables.

