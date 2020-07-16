Opinion | Law of remote work: Home’s where your head office is

As it turns out, I belong to the old-school minority set that is not embracing—at least notionally—of this arrangement. (Don’t ask me why I don’t approve of it, I don’t have a compelling answer. At best, I’ll say it is like my inbuilt aversion to shopping remotely.) In the US, data gathered from the 2020 State of Remote Work survey indicates that a whopping 98% of respondents would now like to work remotely—from home. While offices around the world may or may not yet have the infrastructure necessary to facilitate the actual implementation of work-from-home in perpetuity, the figure may be a pointer to the public mood worldwide.