In 2020, Indian companies laid off over 180,000 employees, according to a CARE report that was based on job data taken from BSE 500 companies. Late last year, Meta, Amazon, Twitter and Google had fired thousands of people in a cost-cutting spree. Though the pandemic was the perfect excuse for a corporate ‘clear all’ of mistakes at one go, major tech companies went in for mass layoffs once economic support policies reversed in 2022. They may not be done yet.

If Tolstoy were to write a business article, he might start like this: “Happy corporations are all alike; every unhappy enterprise is uniquely unhappy." Urban legends tend to be made of organizations that have a clear ‘DNA’, a definitive trait. Is that true? Is too much being made out of ‘corporate ethos’? Is that even a thing? In essence, the ‘personality’ of a corporate entity is how its various stakeholders—customers, shareholders, suppliers and above all employees—‘feel’ it.

Let’s consider how layoffs affect different stakeholders. Customers and suppliers face little impact, if any. To shareholders, it serves up what is supposed to be a mouth-watering promise of savings, enhanced earnings and thus hopefully higher share prices. To employees let off, at best it’s a few weeks of uncertainty, preparation for job interviews and some missed EMI payments; and at worst, it’s a rudely interrupted career, a loss of self-confidence and an upheaval of their place in charmed circles of life. To employees retained, it’s about missing colleagues, pieces to be picked up and a reset of their rat-race.

The remotest and most intent-driven stakeholders also have the most skin in the game: shareholders, i.e. This raises a question. Why do markets, as representing this amorphous set, want data on the headcount dropped rather than rupee savings, which is all that should matter to them? On a daily basis across the globe, countless lists are drawn up, termination decisions made and pink slips delivered on the basis of headcount commitments pledged to stock analysts. Entire teams are let go less on the basis of profit-and-loss impact and efficiency gains than to meet some magic target that has been committed to stock markets or boards.

Does a 20% shave-off translate to a 20% addition to work allotments, or does it simply divert attention from the fact that a board (or a CEO) has taken the path of least resistance of restructuring, rather than apply some grey matter on serving customers and improving revenue and operational margins? As a result, we see vulnerable hordes in the bottom of the pyramid being made redundant rather than flab being eliminated on top or higher levels.

Where does that leave an organization?

One, with a demoralized workforce that sees management serving its own needs and protecting its own. Two, with a distrustful and nervous workforce that is on the lookout for safer jobs before the next wave. Three, with a diminished and overworked workforce that needs to deliver more with fewer people but the same tools and tech.

It is surprising how managements expect loyalty when it is the blue uniform on the shopfloor, the technician on the field or the logistics clerk in the back office who would be the next sacrificial lamb at this twisted altar of corporate wisdom.

There is no denying that enterprises have to strive towards being ever more productive economic entities. They must realize financial targets with the leanest, most effective resource utilization. Revenues and bottom-lines are determined by dynamic forces like product positioning, portfolio, prices, costs, quality and speed of delivery. Only horses that are first out of the gate with the least baggage and most energy reserves can hope to beat the pack. To be competitive and survive as productive entities, enterprises also need a consistent focus on restructuring. As Drucker put it, the business of business is to make money.

But can enterprises shift away from an emphasis on headcount shaving arithmetic to nuanced, educated and eventually more impactful quest for financial efficiency without driving people to depression and wrecking family lives and their dignity?

Let’s say the data has been analysed, tested and retested, and the writing on the wall is clear: To keep wolves at bay, imagine the business needs a 15% reduction in expenses other than direct costs of goods sold. Try this:

Resolution: “We are in this together."

Decision 1: Top management takes a salary cut of 18% across the board. No exceptions.

Decision 2: The rest of the workforce takes a salary cut of 9-10% across the board. One may want to exempt employees in the lowest grade, considering the negligible impact it may have on the bottom line.

Decision 3: A moratorium on pay hikes, bonuses and new hires for the next 2 years. ESOP exemptions could be considered.

Communication 1: Outline the state of affairs, the financials and deterioration, plus the outlook if no action is taken.

Communication 2: Lay down the plan of action, explain the three decisions, compare them with more painful alternatives and reiterate the message in the resolution.

Communication 3: Explain the logic to stock markets. Hopefully, investors will get it.

Sure, this is not a silver bullet. One will still have the disgruntled, the usual whiners and black-hat lawyers and accountants. The entire scheme needs to be fleshed out, from legal compliance to how worker unions can be dealt with and the entire rigmarole of all departments working together to deliver.

The same hoops (only smaller) have to be jumped through at organizations with fewer external stakeholders.

M. Muneer & A. Shahnawaz are, respectively, a startup investor and co-founder of the non-profit Medici Institute; and a director-level executive at an MNC.