Layoffs are painfully often a cover for corporate foibles5 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 12:56 AM IST
There usually exists a kinder response to tough times even if it takes more effort from the top
In 2020, Indian companies laid off over 180,000 employees, according to a CARE report that was based on job data taken from BSE 500 companies. Late last year, Meta, Amazon, Twitter and Google had fired thousands of people in a cost-cutting spree. Though the pandemic was the perfect excuse for a corporate ‘clear all’ of mistakes at one go, major tech companies went in for mass layoffs once economic support policies reversed in 2022. They may not be done yet.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×