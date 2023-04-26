Layoffs are painfully often a cover for corporate foibles

The remotest and most intent-driven stakeholders also have the most skin in the game: shareholders, i.e. This raises a question. Why do markets, as representing this amorphous set, want data on the headcount dropped rather than rupee savings, which is all that should matter to them? On a daily basis across the globe, countless lists are drawn up, termination decisions made and pink slips delivered on the basis of headcount commitments pledged to stock analysts. Entire teams are let go less on the basis of profit-and-loss impact and efficiency gains than to meet some magic target that has been committed to stock markets or boards.

