Leaders, watch out: AI chatbots are the yes-men of modern life
Summary
These tools seem devised to please users and confirm biases. This puts top bosses who anyway get sycophantic answers at extra risk of hearing what they want to hear. All through history, though, great leadership has been about remembering one’s fallibility.
I grew up watching the tennis greats of yesteryear, but have only returned to the sport recently. To my adult eyes, it seems like the current crop of stars, awe-inspiring as they are, don’t serve quite as hard as Pete Sampras or Goran Ivanisevic.
