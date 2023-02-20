Leaders should make space for intelligent disobedience at work
Pure-bred dogs are broadly divided into three categories based on their purpose
Pure-bred dogs are broadly divided into three categories based on their purpose. First, companion dogs, bred primarily for companionship. Second, work canines, like sniffers, guard dogs, search and rescue and military combat dogs. But the highest calibre of dogs are those which are specifically taught not to be 100% obedient. As a matter of fact, they are trained to practice what is called “intelligent disobedience". These are seeing-eye dogs which guide the blind and therefore need to be trained to disobey orders that could endanger their masters—say, if the master insists on crossing a road when a silent EV is hurtling their way.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×