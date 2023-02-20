Leaders should make space for intelligent disobedience at work

However, despite such rare instances, the aviation industry has attained remarkable levels of safety precisely because of an environment where ‘bad’ orders get questioned routinely. For instance, hundreds of ‘near miss’ reports are filed every day by pilots and flight crews all over the world which contribute to the process of improving flight safety continually. Confirmatory checklists cross verify commands between the flight crew to ensure there is no miscommunication. And while aircraft manufacturers do their best to ensure flight safety and redundancies of critical systems, there is tacit humility in admitting that despite all of this, there could be a crash and that even in failure there would be learning. That is why a black box is installed in every plane. There is thus psychological safety in a culture that makes it clear that even sophisticated technology could fail or seasoned pilots could be wrong and it is okay to question an incorrect instruction.

