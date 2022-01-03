Lean digital enterprises make organizations relevant in the digital era

For the first time in the century, technology (the modern cyber system) has become a driving force than an enabler as it significantly impacts the whole organization’s anatomy. To avoid the path of Nokia, Blackberry and Blockbuster, digital immigrants must design a digital business blueprint, innovate digital products and services, and introduce autonomous business operations. Digital immigrants must increase their technology budget by 15-20% of revenue, without which they will fail to survive and become irrelevant in the era of the fourth industrial revolution and digital economy.