Learn from past mistakes to boost India’s democracy

The black shadow of the 1965-67 famine was still hovering over the country. Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan were also drought-prone in those days. Back then, the country produced only 107.8 million tonnes of foodgrain. The next agricultural year proved to be worse; as a result, we had to import about 2 million tonnes of grain from the US and other countries. Society was imprisoned in the ruthless system of ration shops. People in villages could not even see sugar for months. Discussions over a war with Pakistan were in full swing. As expected, war broke out in the first week of December. India won a decisive victory over Pakistan and broke it into two parts. The whole country was overwhelmed with the pride of nationalism. In this frenzy, we had forgotten the growth rate that had slipped below zero, the long queues in front of ration shops and the pains of everyday life. This sentiment was intact even after eight months when the country started to celebrate the 25th year of independence.