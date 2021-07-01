Legacy firms are eager to grab a slice of the D2C pie

Little surprise then, Shoptimize, the company that helps set up D2C e-commerce websites for brands and drives growth for them, has seen its business jump 300% since January. Co-founder and CEO Mangesh Panditrao said the growth came from brands he on-boarded on a revenue-sharing model, which was piloted three months ago. These are in the consumer durables, food and lifestyle categories. “Fashion brands have also come on board and some are offshoots of large offline brands," he said.