Opinion | Lessons for us from the #BlackLivesMatter agitation

There are instances of Dalits being brutalized by upper castes and the police for actions that are not crimes in the books but are crimes against caste structures—like mounting a horse, or using the village well, or marrying someone outside their caste. These crimes against Dalits are not hidden. In fact, they are sometimes recorded just like George Floyd’s police killing was caught on video. Except, for Dalits, the video is made and publicized by the perpetrators to serve as a “lesson." When Dalits report these crimes, even a First Information Report is hard to lodge. One rarely hears of convictions for crimes against Dalits or for honour killings of inter-caste couples.