Lessons from a self-reliant enterprise of face masks

For a consumer, “Be vocal for local" is akin to learning ABC compared with the five ‘I’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled at a Confederation of Indian Industry event in June—intent, investment, inclusion, innovation, and—now what was it, infrastructure? But, I may have adopted his maxim too literally by combining it with Sorbonne professor Carlos Moreno’s idea of the 15-minute city: We walk or bicycle for all our necessities within 15 minutes of our homes. Guided by Moreno, the mayor of Paris is making key areas inaccessible to cars. My office commute involves moving from a 1950s Kolkata fold-up writing table in the living room, which I use while conducting interviews, to a 21st century standing desk on the balcony. Since only two Ubers I have taken recently had a plastic screen to protect both driver and passenger, I am now borrowing a neighbour’s car twice a week. For sport, I have just joined the Topspin Tennis Academy because tennis is a sport characterized by social distancing. It is a 20-minute drive, but feels akin to a Spartan, semi-rural retreat for tennis obsessives. At home, my wine purchases have long been skewed towards Indian wines rather than often low-quality phoren stuff sold in India after 150% duty is levied on it. Now, instead of Sula from Nasik, I buy Big Banyan white wines and Grover Zampa reds to be vocal for… Bengaluru.