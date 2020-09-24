Lessons from Bihar’s abolition of its APMC system for farmers

In a study of agriculture in Bihar last year, the National Council for Applied Economic Research reported increased volatility in grain prices after 2006, which negatively affected the crop choices and decisions of farmers to adopt improved cultivation practices. It concluded that Bihar’s repeal of the APMC system and consequent increase in price volatility could be one of the reasons for low growth of agriculture in the state. It concluded, “Farmers are left to the mercy of traders who unscrupulously fix a lower price for agricultural produce that they buy from [them]. Inadequate market facilities and institutional arrangements are responsible for low price realisation and instability in prices." Most of the farmers surveyed reported high storage costs at private warehouses. Further, the need for immediate cash meant that they were forced to sell at whatever prices private traders offered. Recent field studies have also reported traders and farmers both being charged market fees in private unregulated markets, even though infrastructure for weighing, sorting, grading and storage is missing.