Lessons in how to smash a skull

To answer that, we rely on something that’s known as the Hat Brim Line (HBL) Rule, first proposed in 1919. The HBL Rule says, in essence, that if a person falls from a standing position, any injuries that result will be below the line the brim of a hat would mark out on the head. If there are injuries above that line, they are likely from blows delivered to the head. Being so, they are likely intentional. If you think about it, this is a pretty intuitive idea. If you fall accidentally, you’d have to be a contortionist to be injured on the top of your head.

