Let banks in India remain off limits for industrial houses

It’s not often that a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report, especially one with as pedantic a title as, ‘Report of the Internal Working Group to Review Extant Ownership Guidelines and Corporate Structure for Indian Private Sector Banks’, grabs so many eyeballs. But ever since the report of the expert committee on the framework governing the entry and structure of private banks was made public by RBI last week, there’s been a deluge of comments in the media.

The latest to join issue are Raghuram Rajan and Viral Acharya, former governor and former deputy governor, RBI, both of whom have vociferously opposed the group’s recommendation to allow large corporate/industrial houses as promoters of banks, describing it as a “bombshell" that is "best left on the shelf".

That is about as vitriolic a comment as one could expect from usually conservative central bankers. Unfortunately, even if one were to be more charitable, the unmistakeable feeling one gets from a careful reading of the report is that even as it urges a reversal of the established practice of keeping banking out of bounds for corporate houses, it fails to give any convincing reasons why.

Likewise with a recommendation on the conversion of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) into banks. “Well run large NBFCs, with an asset size of ₹50,000 crore and above, including those which are owned by a corporate house, may be considered for conversion into banks." But is an NBFC even remotely on par with a bank, especially when it comes to the one yardstick that sets banks apart from NBFCs—safety of depositors’ money, with deposits repayable on demand?

What is puzzling, and this is something Rajan and Acharya also point out, is that though four of the five group members opposed the entry of large corporates as promoters of banks, it finds place in the report (albeit with caveats). This is completely at variance with the normal practice of the majority view carrying the day. Going by convention, and central banks are nothing if not conventional, one would have expected the report to urge a continuation of the ban on the entry of corporate houses to banking, with the member in favour of relaxation submitting a note of dissent, at best.

Even more puzzling is that the recommendation makes the cut even though the report admits the "prevailing corporate governance culture in corporate houses is not up to the international standard". It is a different matter that there is nothing particularly edifying about “international corporate governance standards" (recall Enron, WorldCom and more recently, Wirecard). More telling, in the Indian context, is the number of high-profile corporate names dotting the list of bad loans marked out under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The reality is that banking is not like other commercial businesses. It carries a fiduciary responsibility and is based on trust. The failure of a large bank has the potential to bring the financial system and the entire economy to its knees, as evidenced by the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers. Hence the term “too big to fail", which ipso facto sanctifies the use of taxpayer money to save a large bank and makes banking a licensed activity the world over.

Hence also the reluctance among regulators, including in that Mecca of free market capitalism, the US, to allow large corporates as promoters of banks. A reluctance that has been hardwired into RBI’s DNA, despite allowing entry of private players into the sector in the early 1990s. And despite its 2013 policy guidelines that did not explicitly rule out the entry of large corporations, the reality is that not a single corporate house has been given a universal bank licence. To date.

True, the report takes care to add the entry of private corporates should be allowed only after the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, is amended to guard against connected lending and exposures between banks and other group entities. And the supervisory mechanism is beefed up. Amending the Act may be easy, but raising the level of bank supervision is not. The truth is that the reasons that led to bank nationalization in 1969—to break the stranglehold of powerful corporates resulting in connected lending by banks owned by them—are just as valid today as they were then. Perhaps even more so, given the clout of some of our larger corporate houses.

Ironically, in a report of almost 100 pages, with as many as 12 important recommendations, the debate has been focused only on the entry of corporates. Some key recommendations, notably on the desirable banking structure, ideally a non-operative financial holding company (NOFHC), have received much less attention. The NOFHC structure is critical to ring-fence banks from risks associated with non-banking businesses (insurance, mutual funds etc). The argument that older banks should not be compelled to adopt this structure bears testimony to the undue clout they enjoy and goes against the logic of harmonization, the raison d’etre for recommendations in other areas, such as promoter holdings in banks.

Likewise, the recommendation that bank promoters may be allowed to retain a 26% stake, as against the current cap of 15%, is retrograde. Given that the equity holding of other investors is to be capped at 15%, promoters will have considerable control (at 26% they can block special resolutions, even if their voting share is limited to 15%).

In banking, the motto, today and always, is “better safe than sorry".

Mythili Bhusnurmath is an economist and a former central banker.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via